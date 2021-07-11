Devendra Fadnavis Positive About UP's New Population Policy, Says ‘incentives’ Will Help

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, July 11 lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's new population policy. The BJP leader welcomed the state’s new policy for 2021-2030 and said if needed, such a law should be formulated for the entire country. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier unveiled the policy claiming that the new policy would help in the sustainable development of the state.

Fadnavis lauds UP's new population policy

Ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was in all praise for the UP population policy. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the BJP leader backed the law and said that it should be there in states where there is a huge "population explosion". Yogi Adityanath Sunday unveiled the Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030, saying increasing population was a "hurdle in development" and more efforts are needed to control it.

The UP government had recently put up a draft of its population control bill on the state's law commission website. The BJP government had said that the people having more than two children in UP will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy. The bill also prohibits promotions in government jobs for such people, while offering incentives to those limiting their children to two.

The draft put up by the government termed it necessary to control and stabilise the population of the state. It stated that the move was important for the promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution. Fadnavis also stated that the law through its ‘incentives’ will give a positive outcome.

Replying to a query on the population policy, Fadnavis said, "I feel that if needed, such a law should also be framed for the entire country. We don't want to do it like China, but at the same time, we need to control our population. We live in a democracy and if we implement such a law through incentives, then we can certainly control our population." The UP government has also said that it will incentivise people to help in population control as part of its new policy.

(With PTI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI