Devendra Fadnavis Questions Maharashtra Government On Its Strategy For Flood Relief

Leader of Opposition of the Maharashtra assembly, and former Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday raised eyebrows over the flood-relief package provided by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to people affected across different districts of the state.

Fadanvis criticises the state govt over 'unallocated' relief fund

Hitting out at the state government, the BJP leader said it has given immediate relief of only Rs 1,500 crore to the flood-affected districts, a day after the it announced an Rs 11,500-crore financial package.

The Former Maharashtra CM said, "Although the state government has announced Rs 11,500 crore for the flood-hit districts in the state, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Konkan, the analysis shows that only Rs. 1500 crore has been provided as immediate relief. A sum worth 3000 crore rupees were for reconstruction and 7000 crore rupees for mitigation measures. In total, 10 thousand crore rupees are a part of long-term projects and the substantive aid is consequently only 1500 crore."

As per the package, a number of separate economic provisions have been made for flood-affected people along with repair works as well as reconstruction of roads and other critical infrastructure damaged in the disaster last month.

LoP talks about past aid provided by the govt

The senior BJP leader also questioned that the press release by the state government that according to him failed to mention much of the flood relief aid given in 2019, which included crop losses, food supply, sanitation subsidy, availability of sand and gravel for housing. "A detailed response can be given only after a detailed government order is issued. At first glance, it does not seem to have helped any important factor like farmers," the former Maharashtra CM said.

On August 3, the Maharashtra government had announced a flood relief package of 11,500 crore rupees to people affected due to floods in the state. In July, Maharashtra was hit by a massive flood that affected various areas of the state including Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Satara, etc.

Maharashtra cabinet's relief fund

The Maharashtra State Cabinet had on Tuesday, August 3 approved an expenditure of ₹11,500 crores for emergency relief, repairs, and other long-term measures due to the recent floods in the state. In a meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, a presentation was showcased by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department on the casualties and losses the people of the state had to bear in the flood-stricken regions. Thackeray had previously stated that he would not announce relief packages for the flood victims like the others. Rather he would lend a helping hand towards the flood-affected people in every way possible.

Image: ANI/PTI