Devendra Fadnavis Quotes Vajpayee, Exudes Confidence Of Forming Govt In Maharashtra Again

Speaking at a programme on Wednesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a big claim that BJP’s hopes for government formation in the states were not over. He quoted the lines of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem which encourages everyone to light the lamp once again. However, Fadnavis stated that BJP’s lamp in Maharashtra had not been extinguished until now. He exuded confidence that BJP would form the government in the state with the inspiration of the late Vajpayee and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP had made an unsuccessful attempt to form the government on November 23 along with NCP's Ajit Pawar. As the latter could not secure the support of a majority of the NCP MLAs, this arrangement lasted merely for 80 hours.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “Atal ji has told us that let us light the lamp once again. That’s why I maintain that our lamp has not been extinguished in Maharashtra. The situation is like Ataji’s words- that there is darkness in the bright afternoon, the sun has given up to the shadow...let us light the lamp again. I am confident that with Atalji’s inspiration, under the leadership of Modiji, we will light the lamp again"

'There is no sign of the Cabinet'

Meanwhile, Fadnavis slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not being able to form a full-fledged Cabinet even after nearly a month since forming the government. He claimed it was the first such instance in Maharashtra’s history. Apart from CM Uddhav Thackeray, there are only 6 ministers functioning in the state currently. Moreover, he asserted that the CM and his ministerial colleagues had a very tough task on their hands as the government had been formed by subterfuge.

Fadnavis remarked, “The Chief Minister and his colleagues will have to carry out the arduous exercise of running the government formed by subterfuge. I think that this is the first time in Maharashtra’s history that there is no sign of the Cabinet even after so many days. I think now that people have given them the chance to rule, they should at least expand the Cabinet and should run the state efficiently.”

