At the press briefing on Monday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the Republic's newsbreak of Navneet Rana's explosive letter, in which she alleged that she was abused and harassed. Fadanavis said that Navneet Rana was called "lower caste" in police custody and was abused.

Speaking at the press conference on the Navneet Rana's letter, the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "In the police custody, she was mistreated. She was called lower caste, she was abused. Even water was not given to her for drinking." Fadnavis further added that even being a Member of Parliament, Navneet Rana was not given permission to go to the washroom. "She wasn’t allowed to go to the bathroom, being an MP. We have never seen such things in Maharashtra," he said.

Reacting to the sedition charges on the Rana duo over Hanuma Chalisa row, Fadnavis said, "To harass a woman, thousands are gathered, citizens are bothered, police is sent to their home, they're arrested. They're charged with sedition…if Hanuman Chalisa is anti-national, anti-state, we will all chant it, let the state act against us."

Navneet Rana's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

In a major event, Independent MP Navneet Rana filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on April 23 alleging that she was mistreated in the Khar Police Station's lock-up. Rana said in a letter to Birla obtained by Republic TV on Monday that she was denied access to drinking water and was not permitted to use the washroom because she belonged to the Scheduled Caste. Furthermore, she said that the treatment she received was worse than that given to animals. She claimed that her detention was illegal and that she had no intention of inciting religious strife by reading the Hanuman Chalisa.

"I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided," Navneet Rana wrote in her letter.

"I wanted to use the bathroom late in the night. The police staff present there paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language and hurled several fits of abuse on the ground that I belonged to the Scheduled Caste were hurled at me. I was told that we don't let people from Neechi Zaat use our bathrooms," she further added.

Hanuman Chalisa row

The entire loudspeaker controversy began when MNS president Raj Thackeray demanded on April 12 that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS would play Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers. Even as the state administration indicated that an all-party meeting will be called to make a final decision, the matter took a new turn on Saturday when the Rana couple chose to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree.

Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, justified the arrest of the independent leaders, saying there had to be a rationale for the police action. He cautioned Ranas not to mess with Matoshree because they would be 'buried 20 feet deep' in the ground if they did.