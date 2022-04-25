Devendra Fadnavis Recites Hanuman Chalisa; Dares Shiv Sena Govt To Arrest Him On Sedition

Amid heated political debate over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chanted the religious hymn at a press briefing and challenged the MVA government to arrest him. While speaking to reporters over the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, the BJP leader asked what was wrong in reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside the Chief Minister's residence.

"The Maharashtra government wants to crush and kill the Opposition. Will Hanuman Chalisa be spoken in Pakistan, if not in Maharashtra? The way Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were treated is condemnable. What was their crime? They said they would go to the CM’s house and recite Hanuman Chalisa. Did they say they would attack or create a commotion there?" Devendra Fadnavis said.

Challenging the Shiv Sena-led government, Fadnavis said, if sedition charges are imposed on Navneet and Ravi Rana, the BJP would also chant the hymn. "If the government has the guts, try charging us with sedition," he exclaimed.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had stated that his government is not opposed to reciting Hanuman Chalisa, however, there should be a proper place to chant it. "No one should go to someone else's house and recite Hanuman Chalisa. Navneet and Ravi Rana were not arrested because they wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa but for attempting to spread communal hatred," he said.

Responding to this statement, Fadnavis requested NCP workers to chant Hanuman Chalisa with him outside his residence.

Hanuman Chalisa row escalates

Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday and were later slapped with sedition for "creating enmity between different groups." The arrest came even after they took back the decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM's 'Matoshree' residence - which triggered angry demonstrations by Shiv Sena workers.

On Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded the power couple to 14-day judicial custody. While Navneet Rana has been taken to the Byculla Jail while Ravi Rana is in Taloja lock up. They have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR against them.