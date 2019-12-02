Devendra Fadnavis Rubbishes '40K Crore Funds Moved' Claims By BJP's Ananth Hegde

Responding on the controversy that broke out on Monday morning alleging that Devendra Fadnavis moved funds during his 80 hours tenure, Fadnavis said that he has taken no such decision. Claiming that BJP's Ananth Hegde's claims are false, Fadnavis said that he has not taken any policy decision. On Monday BJP leader Ananth Hegde said that Devendra Fadnavis moved funds worth 40 thousand crore back to Centre to prevent misuse by Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong government.

He said: "Claims made by Hegde are false. People who understand accounting will know that funds are not moved in this manner. I haven't taken any major policy decision when I was CM for 80 hours. I am saying it clearly. It is not related to Maharashtra. The controversy is unnecessary."

Ananth Hegde's claims

In a sensational development, BJP leader from Karnataka on Monday has claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra despite lacking majority to prevent the misuse of Centre's fund. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the leader can be heard saying that the Maharashtra CM had access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and he moved it back to Centre. he said that it was done to prevent misuse Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

He added: "A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre."

Devendra Fadnavis became CM for four days

In a massive turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 24, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party. Two days after this sensational development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his post.

Soon after his resignation, Devendra Fadnavis also resigned and said that BJP will sit in Opposition. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi unanimously chose Uddhav Thackeray as the next CM of the state. This happened after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

