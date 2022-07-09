Devendra Fadnavis Says He Will Work Under Maha CM Shinde; Avers 'BJP Workers Are Happy'

In a joint press briefing with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Delhi, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Saturday that Shinde is their leader and that he will work under him.

When asked about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre being unhappy over his "demotion" to deputy CM's position, Fadnavis said that on the contrary, the party workers are happy and the "injustice" done to them in 2019 has been rectified as natural allies have now come together, unseating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

"My party made me the CM earlier, now as per the need of the party, we have abided by the party's decision. Eknath Shinde is our leader and CM. We will work under him. The injustice was undone and our natural alliance was revived," he said.

Fadnavis added that the portfolio allocation has not been discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the meeting with him on Friday night. "After we come from puja at Pandharpur, we will discuss portfolio allocation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis held meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda. Now, they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

My govt will complete tenure: Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday exuded confidence about his government completing the full tenure and even winning the next elections. He said that decision on the expansion of the state cabinet will be taken in Mumbai next week.

Shinde also dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's call for mid-term elections, asserting that the current government is strong and enjoyed the support of 164 MLAs in the 288-member House while the opposition had just 99 legislators.

"The new government that has been established in Maharashtra is very strong. We have a majority. We have 164 MLAs, the opposition has 99. We will use this opportunity to benefit the people of Maharashtra," he said.