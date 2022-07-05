Devendra Fadnavis Says 'one Person Has Polluted Maharashtra Politics, Should Self-reflect'

Taking a swipe at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 5 said that one person has polluted the politics of the state. Without naming anyone, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also accused that person of putting state politics' culture into a ditch.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "One person has polluted the politics of Maharashtra and put state politics' culture into a ditch, you know who that person is. He should self-reflect."

'Had proposed to BJP leadership to make Eknath Shinde Maha CM': Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis on July 5 said that he had proposed to the BJP leadership to make rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde the new chief minister after the collapse of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government last week.

Fadnavis also admitted that he was not mentally prepared to take the Deputy CM's post but changed his decision after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the intervention of BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won the 2019 state polls, but the mandate was stolen, the deputy CM said, adding that his party and Shinde camp came together for a common ideology and not for power.

'Shinde has embarked on with the ideological legacy of Sena'

When asked about which of the two factions, one led by Eknath Shinde and another by Uddhav Thackeray, is the real Shiv Sena and which camp should get the party's election symbol, the senior BJP leader said, "The Shiv Sena which is standing firm on the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray is of Eknath Shinde's. Uddhav is the son of Balasaheb Thackeray and hence the family legacy belongs to him only. But at the same, Eknath Shinde has embarked on with the ideological legacy."

Image: PTI