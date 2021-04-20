Devendra Fadnavis' Seemingly Ineligible Nephew Tanmay Gets COVID Vaccine; Cong Asks 'how?'

The Congress targeted Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition & ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis after his nephew Tanmay allegedly got his second dose of COVID-19 vaccination while the vaccination eligibility criteria as per GoI at the moment is for individuals who are aged 45 years and above. Mumbai Congress leaders cornered the BJP leader after his nephew Tanmay Fadnavis uploaded a picture of himself getting the second dose of COVID-19 inoculation & later deleted it later. Congress leaders shared a screenshot of Tanmay Fadnavis' alleged social media post on getting vaccinated and asked how he was eligible to receive the inoculation despite not being a frontline health worker or above 45 years of age.

In the deleted post, the location where Tanmay Fadnavis received the vaccine dose is mentioned as the National Insititute of Cancer in Nagpur - the home constituency of ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai Congress leaders demanded to know who were 'pulling the strings' for Fadnavis and demanded action to be taken against the ex-CM's nephew for getting the vaccine despite being ineligible. Tanmay Fadnavis' controversy came to light on the same day as India liberalised the COVID-19 vaccination process and announced that all those who were above 18 years of age were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1 onwards.

Fadnavis in trouble? Congress corner ex-CM after nephew takes vaccine

How did Devendra Fadnavis’s nephew Tanmay get coronavirus vaccine jab? Is he 45 years old?



Questions need to be asked to @Dev_Fadnavis by @CMOMaharashtra whether BJP has ordered vaccine stocks just like Remdesivir.#ArrestTanmayFadnavis pic.twitter.com/pDO0SIslKe — Mumbai Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMB) April 19, 2021

Mr. Punha Yein 3 Times Devendra Fadnavis has been flouting every rule in the book and putting his own family ahead of the needy people of Maharashtra at every instance. How come his nephew who is not 45 years got a vaccine shot? Who pulled strings for him? Action should be taken! pic.twitter.com/noheNs8ScF — Ganesh Kumar Yadav (@GaneshMPYC) April 19, 2021

Maharashtra records over 58,000 COVID cases in 24 hours

On Monday, April 19, Maharashtra recorded 58,924 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 38,98,262. At present, there are 6,76,520 active cases in the State. With 52,412 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 31,59,240. With Mumbai recording 7381 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

351 deaths — 58 from Mumbai, 43 from Nagpur, 39 from Ahmednagar, 21 from Nanded, 19 each from Gondia and Osmanabad, 15 from Panvel, 12 from Satara, 11 each from Amravati and Nagpur, 10 from Latur, 9 each from Solapur, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali, 8 each from Aurangabad and Akola, 7 each from Parbhani and Vasai Virar, 5 each from Thane and Jalgaon, 4 from Sindhudurg, three each from Chandrapur, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Dhule, two from Washim and one each from Sangli and Kolhapur were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 220 occurred in the last 48 hours, 85 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 60,824 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,40,75,811 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 37,43,968 persons are under home quarantine, 27,081 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.19 per cent, 81.04 per cent and 1.56 per cent respectively.