Devendra Fadnavis Slams Maha CM Thackeray Over Fuel Prices; 'Shirking Responsibility'

BJP leader and Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the ongoing tussle over fuel prices. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis stated that the Maharashtra government is "blaming and shirking responsibility". This comes after Thackeray told PM Modi that the Centre owes Maharashtra Rs 26,500 crores. Following this, Fadnavis issued a response on Twitter.

In his tweets, Fadnavis remarked that the issue is to reduce the price of petrol-diesel while the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government raked up the issue of GST. Further slamming Thackeray, the former Chief Minister also remarked that as soon as PM Modi "exposed the state's profiteering, the state government cries foul"

"Blaming and shirking responsibility! Are you going to do anything other than this ? The issue is to reduce the price of petrol-diesel, but you have taken up the issue of GST. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modiji 'exposed' Maharashtra's profiteering, you cry foul"

Fadnavis further added that Maharashtra continues to receive GST funds on a regular basis. He questioned if the additional tax levied on petrol & diesel will be refunded to the consumers after receipt of GST arrears. Moreover, he also remarked that petrol costs Rs 103 in neighbouring Diu-Daman, while in Maharashtra, it costs Rs 120.

"The state continues to receive GST funds on a regular basis. Will the additional tax levied on petrol-diesel be refunded to the consumers after receipt of GST arrears? Petrol costs Rs 103 in neighboring Diu-Daman, while in Maharashtra it costs Rs 120. The answer must be found and the secondly immediate relief must be given to the people of Maharashtra and Maharashtrians," added Fadnavis

शेजारच्या दीव-दमणमध्ये 103 रुपयांत पेट्रोल मिळते, तर महाराष्ट्रात 120 रुपयांना का❓

याचे उत्तर मिळालेच पाहिजे आणि दुसरे म्हणजे मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या आवाहनाचा आदर करीत महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेला, मराठी माणसाला तत्काळ दिलासा द्या ❗️#Maharashtra — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 27, 2022

PM Modi requests states to reduce VAT

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the Chief Ministers of various states and lashed out at the opposition over the issue of fuel prices. During his interaction, he called out the Chief Ministers who did not reduce taxes on fuel prices even as the Centre did. Hitting out at the opposition, he requested the states to reduce VAT to bring down the fuel prices.

“To reduce the burden of rising fuel prices, central govt waived off taxes. Some states also reduced taxes, but others didn't provide relief,” PM Modi said while speaking to CMs