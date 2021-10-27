Devendra Fadnavis Slams Nawab Malik For Politicising NCB Case & Targeting Sameer Wankhede

Amid the ongoing spat between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and NCB, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis came out in support of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede stating that targetting the investigating officer is not right and it is ultimately disturbing the whole law and order situation.

His remarks came recently after Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik levelled some serious allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Devendra Fadnavis slammed Minister Nawab Malik for his allegations against the NCB officer. "Harassing and pressurising the witnesses involved in the ongoing case hampers the situation and is further affecting the whole overall proceedings", he added.

Further calling out Malik for politicising the situation, Fadnavis slammed him for taking the oath of the constitution in a wrongful manner.

Earlier in the day, the BJP also hit out at the MVA government for targeting the investigating officer Wankhede and further alleged that the Maharashtra ministers are working under the influence of wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

While speaking to news agency ANI, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed Malik's allegations and said he earlier targeted the central agency after his son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case under the NDPS act. "Malik was using his ministerial privileges to settle scores", he added.

Maha Min Nawab Malik levels allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Earlier on Thursday, Maha Vikas Aghadi Minister Nawab Malik accused NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede of extortion which was later refuted by the officer. However, taking things further, Nawab Malik posted some purported pictures of the officer's sister as evidence after which Wankhede called out for being personally attacked as his family members were also dragged into the case.

Later, he also accused the IRS officer of forging his documents to secure a government job and later raised questions over his heritage, religion, and caste.

Meanwhile, a PIL has also been filed in the Bombay High Court against Minister Malik for refraining him from making such statements against NCB regarding the cruise drugs seizure case. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders have also demanded an FIR against Mallik for his remarks against the officer and for trying to create a rift between communities.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis/@NawabMalikNCP