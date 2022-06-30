Last Updated:

Devendra Fadnavis Swears In As Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister At The Raj Bhavan

Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state, in Raj Bhavan.

Devendra Fadnavis

After BJP president JP Nadda talked with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following which, the latter accepted to be a part of the state's cabinet, he has now taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister of the state. Uddhav Thackery did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. 

Moments before swearing in, Fadnavis took to Twitter and stated, "As an authentic worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party that brought me to the highest position is paramount to me.  As an honest worker, I follow the orders of the party. The order of the party which gave me the highest position, I am the head."

This was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet that stated, "On the behest of BJP President JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people. This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him."

It is important to note that Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis was the first Bharatiya Janata Party candidate to have served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the second to complete his full tenure after Vasantrao Naik.

Fadnavis initially took over as Maharashtra CM in 2014. Again in November 2019, Fadnavis formed a government with the help of Ajit Pawar of the NCP; however, the government could not last for too long as after NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced that Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his own and not endorsed by the party.

