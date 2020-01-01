Resignation Threats Swirling: Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence On Cong-Sena-NCP Infighting

Coming down hard on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the coalition won't last for long and predicted its gradual collapse. Addressing BJP workers at a rally in Palghar, Fadnavis took a jibe at the internal fissures within the coalition's participants – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. He said that the disgruntlement of NCP and Congress party leaders over the cabinet expansion has exposed the faultlines within the alliance.

"We saw what happened after cabinet expansion. Resignation threats came swirling after that... It is clear that this (coalition) government can't sustain for long," Devendra Fadnavis said. He also mocked the fact that the expansion came after a month of the new government being sworn-in.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 1, 2020

UPA allies in damage control mode

The cabinet expansion on Monday however miffed certain Congress and NCP leaders for not getting berths. NCP managed to salvage disgruntled four-time MLA Prakash Solanki from resigning in protest on Tuesday. Congress too was in damage control mode after senior, long-serving leaders expressed displeasure for being overlooked by their party for ministerships.

BJP-Sena fallout

The BJP ran an alliance government with ally Shiv Sena from 2014 to 2019 with Fadnavis at the helm. Although the alliance was marred with unease, the two parties put their re-election bid as a united front in October's Assembly polls. The Mahayuti alliance fell short of their expected performance and the Sena broke off over the BJP not committing to share the CM post for half the tenure. It then joined hands with rival NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which made way for Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to occupy the CM's post.

