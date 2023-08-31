Devendra Fadnavis Terms I.N.D.I.A Meeting As ‘agenda-less’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) an “agenda-less” alliance and said its only aim is to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking a swipe at the parties inside the I.N.D.I.A alliance engaging in a race to back their respective leaders to become the Prime Minister, Fadnavis said five parties from the bloc have so far claimed their top leaders are capable of becoming the Prime Minister. Notably the two-day, I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting kicked off on Thursday (August 31) in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "This alliance is not going to make any impact. They have come to Mumbai and have just one agenda - remove PM Modi (from his post). Why this agenda? Because the shops of all dynastic parties are being shut due to PM Modi...They neither have a leader nor policy or intention. They may try as much as they want but they won't be able to remove PM Modi from the minds of people. The kind of leadership given by PM Modi and how the country is going forward - PM Modi is in people's minds,” a senior BJP leader said.

They can’t decide on one candidate: Fadnavis

Fadnavis claimed that the I.N.D.I.A bloc members have come together to save their political interests. “So far, five parties have made their claims to the PM post. They can't decide on one candidate. What will they do even if they decide? None of their candidates can live in the minds of people or who the people will love. So, I think a media event is taking place and we are all watching it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis’s party colleague BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule called the Opposition grouping a “pack of animals”, in a retort to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s comments on PM Modi. “I.N.DI.A alliance is nothing but a pack of animals. They project themselves as capable of making a big bang but it is already defused,” he said.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties are attending the meeting of I.N.D.I.A on Thursday and Friday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.