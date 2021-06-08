Devendra Fadnavis Terms Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Meet With PM Modi As "premature"

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met PM Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of Maratha quota among other issues, however, former CM and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has called it a premature act. According to Fadnavis, meeting PM Modi before acting on the recommendations of the Bhosale Committee "is premature". Fadnavis had earlier contended that the Maharashtra government did not take enough efforts to present a strong case in the Supreme Court due to which the Maratha Reservation was struck down by the Apex Court.

However, CM Thackeray has expressed hope that PM Modi will take appropriate action on the issues raised by the state government. Thackeray was accompanied by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

Bhosale Committee report on Maratha reservation has recommended formation of State Commission for Backward Classes. But before acting on the report, they met PM. I want to say that meeting PM directly before their own action is premature: Ex-Maharashtra CM & LoP Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/bNgCYpmg05 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

'Politically not together but relations with PM not broken': Uddhav Thackeray

After the meeting with PM Modi, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said he did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif but his own prime minister and there is nothing wrong with meeting the prime minister. Although Shiv Sena may not be politically together with the BJP, the relation between the two parties is not broker, said Uddhav Thackeray.

We may not be politically together but that doesn't mean our relationship has broken. 'Main koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha' (I didn't go to meet Nawaz Sharif). So if I meet him (PM) separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it: Maharashtra CM Thackeray in Delhi pic.twitter.com/zQQir5t5ZD — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

What is the Bhosale committee report on Maratha Reservation?

A committee was formed to study the Supreme Court's order striking down quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra. The committee was headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale and the eight-member consisted of former state advocate general Darius Khambata, senior advocate Rafique Dada and a few serving and former government officials. The committee submitted its report to CM Uddhav Thackeray on June 4.

The Bhosale committee is of the view that the SC did not consider the 103rd constitutional amendment for providing reservation to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and protect it from the 50% cap on quota. Hence, according to the committee, it was not appropriate to use the 50% ceiling rule to strike down the Maratha quota.

The Supreme Court on May 5, ruled that neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the Bombay High Court made out any grounds for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas.