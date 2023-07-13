Devendra Fadnavis To Ajit Pawar - Finance Ministry May Change Hands Soon?

The meeting with top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi on Wednesday may help Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who had been lobbying for the plum finance portfolio including other important ones. The finance portfolio is likely to be given to him soon, with the final decision by Friday morning.

Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government more than 10 days ago. A total of nine ministers including Pawar took oath on July 2, 2023, but the portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion is yet to happen and still awaits the final nod.

Immediate Maharashtra Cabinet expansion unlikely?

Ajit Pawar’s close aide and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar stated that the suspense over the ministries would end soon. “Since we joined this government, Ajit Pawar and I had not met the senior leadership of the BJP. Hence today, I and Ajit Pawar are here to meet Amit Shah. Whatever speculations are running over finance and the rest of the portfolios, I want to assure you that by tomorrow or day after tomorrow the portfolio allocation will be done," said Praful Patel.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government sources have confirmed to Republic that the portfolio allocation will be done within the next 24 hours. "Within the next 24 hours, the portfolios will be distributed to the Ajit Pawar faction. Consensus over the finance and planning department between the trio will arrive soon. It's likely that Ajit Pawar will be allotted the finance department whereas the planning department will remain with the BJP. It means, fund allocation, which takes place through the planning department will remain with the BJP and execution of it, which is part of the finance department will go to Ajit Pawar," said the source.

MLAs upset over Cabinet expansion delay?

While some portfolios may be allocated, there will be no immediate cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, MLAs in the Shinde Sena group eyeing cabinet berths are said to be upset with the delay in the cabinet expansion. Many Shinde Sena MLAs, who were camping in Mumbai for one week, are returning back to their respective constituencies now.

A Shiv Sena MLA said, "It's true that there's a lot of uncertainty in politics. No one expected that Ajit Pawar would join the government, but he joined, and it's true that many MLAs from the Shiv Sena and the BJP are upset with Ajit Pawar's entry, as this will chop off our opportunity in the cabinet. But, we have to accept it and work together, as ultimately we have to run the government smoothly. I feel that expansion may happen a day before or after the assembly session in Maharashtra. It is very uncertain, I am sure of a Cabinet berth, but whatever will be the decision of our chief minister and deputy CM, I will accept it."

Another Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, "The wait is almost over. The allocation as per my knowledge will happen tomorrow and expansion will also take place soon."