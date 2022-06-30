Devendra Fadnavis To Be Maharashtra Dy CM; Accepts Offer After BJP's Insistence

In a massive development, after BJP president JP Nadda talked with the former CM Devendra Fadnavis, the latter has accepted to be a part of the state's cabinet. Nadda said that Fadnavis will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the central leadership's insistence. It is important to mention that, Fadnavis, earlier in the press conference, had said that he will not be in the cabinet, adding that he will see to the functioning of the government from 'outside'.

भाजपा ने महाराष्ट्र की जनता की भलाई के लिए बड़े मन का परिचय देते हुए एकनाथ शिंदे जी का समर्थन करने का निर्णय किया। श्री देवेन्द्र फडणवीस जी ने भी बड़े मन दिखाते हुए मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने का निर्णय किया है, जो महाराष्ट्र की जनता के प्रति उनके लगाव को दर्शाता है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 30, 2022

BJP chief JP Nadda said, "BJP decided to support Eknath Shinde ji, showing a big heart for the betterment of the people of Maharashtra. Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji has also decided to join the cabinet with a big heart, which shows his attachment towards the people of Maharashtra."

JP Nadda earlier attacked former CM Uddhav Thackeray, alleging him of leaving the BJP alliance for the CM's post and stated that the BJP never had any desire for Chief Ministership and wanted to just serve the people. He also added that the 2019 Vidhan Sabha election mandate clearly for PM Modi and then CM Devendra Fadnavis but Shiv Sena chief Uddhav broke the alliance to form the government with NCP and Congress.

Eknath Shinde the CM-elect of Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of the administration by the BJP Legislative Party, the Shiv Sena Legislative Party, led by Eknath Shinde, and 16 independent MLAs during a joint news conference.

"Under the leadership of Eknath Shindeji we will take the development forward in the state. Whether it is OBC reservation, Maratha reservation, we will certainly take all these issues to end. I am sure that this government will do it," said Fadnavis.