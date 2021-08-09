Devendra Fadnavis To meet MPs, Union Ministers From Maharashtra: BJP's Pravin Darekar

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has informed that Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, August 8, to meet Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from the state. As per BJP insiders, earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met Fadnavis and BJP legislator Ashish Shelar, separately on the discussions to replace Chandrakanth Patil with a new state unit chief.

Darekar said, "I am not aware of the meetings that Devendra Fadnavis has in New Delhi, but there is one meeting with Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra MPs, and the four newly appointed ministers for the welfare of the state.

On being asked about a possible change in the post of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in the state, Darekar denied the question by saying that, "Fadnavis and Patil have dismissed all kinds of rumors going in the party meeting, and according to Fadnavis, the everyone in the party is happy with the work of Chandrakant Patil."

Before leaving for Delhi, Fadnavis had said, "No organisational changes are going to take place in the state. There was a cabinet reshuffle, and leaders are going to Delhi to meet and greet the new ministers in the ministerial council and also to discuss issues that are related to Maharashtra."

The BJP is looking forward to mini Assembly elections in Maharashtra as there are talks in the party considering an organisational reshuffle in the state unit. Party top leaders are in the dilemma of whether they need to put an aggressive Maratha or Other Backward Classes (OBC) face at the top in the state.

BJP-MNS to tie-up?

There are reports that BJP might join hands with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as on August 6, Patil called on Thackeray at his residence in Dadar. This meet has fueled the speculations over a BJP-MNS tie-up in the civic polls, to be held next year. The meeting might be the first step towards an alliance between the two parties.

More than 15 municipal corporations will go for polls over the next 18 months. Elections will be held for local bodies across the state, because of which it is also being touted as mini Assembly polls. As such, the polls are crucial for both the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well as the Opposition BJP.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/PTI)