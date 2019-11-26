Devendra Fadnavis To Resign As Maharashtra Chief Minister Ahead Of Floor Test: Sources

In a huge setback to the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis is set to resign as Chief Minister, as per sources. This development followed after NCP leader Ajit Pawar has allegedly offered his resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Furthermore, CM Devendra Fadnavis will address the media at 3:30 PM, as per sources. NCP has refused to comment on Ajit Pawar's resignation.

SC order on floor test

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday. A Special Assembly session on November 27 has been called to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM which will be telecasted live.

Hotel politics

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena are currently holding a joint MLA meeting ahead at Hotel Sofitel.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, resulted in a president's rule after no party could prove a majority. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats, while the NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

