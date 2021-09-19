Devendra Fadnavis To Visit Goa On Sept 20 To Monitor BJP's Preparations For Upcoming Polls

To monitor the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll strategy and preparation in Goa, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was recently inducted as the state in-charge for the Assembly elections, will visit the coastal state on September 20 for two days to take stock of the party’s preparedness to retain power in 2022 polls.

Over the next two days, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh, both co-in-charges for the Goa polls will visit the state, along with BJP's Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi.

Fadnavis to take stock of poll preparations in Goa

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, which are set to take place in the next 3-4 months, senior leaders will assess the general situation. Party leaders will meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, cabinet members, BJP MLAs, party workers during their two-day visit.

"The team will also hold separate discussions with various committees of the BJP including women's wing, the youth wing, minorities cell, and OBC cell and guide booth-level workers," informed BJP spokesperson to PTI.

As the 2022 assembly elections inches closer, all the political parties are stepping up their preparations to present their best foot forward. As per reports, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is also slated to visit Goa on the same day, ie Sep 20 to campaign for the forthcoming elections. During his recent visit to Panaji, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced free power for up to 300 units per month if his party is elected to power.

Political scenario in Goa

The party leadership have invested their trust in Devendra Fadnavis, who had successfully served as Maharashtra Chief minister. In the 2017 Goa polls, BJP suffered a huge blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. Moreover, the incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar failed to retain his own seat. As none of the two main parties could win a majority on its own, the role of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats), 3 Independents and a lone NCP MLA became very crucial.

In an astonishing turn of events, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and the NCP MLA. Parrikar resigned as the Defence Minister to return as the Chief Minister of Goa to lead this coalition government. However, a vacuum emerged in the state after he passed away on March 17, 2019. While erstwhile Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him, the rift within the ruling parties widened.



In the next few months, both Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet. But, BJP consolidated its position completely only after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. In April this year, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against the 10 Congress legislators.

(Image: PTI)