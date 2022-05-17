Devendra Fadnavis Warns Of Tit-for-tat Response After Egg Attack On Smriti Irani's Convoy

Condemning NCP workers for throwing eggs on Union Minister Smriti Irani's convoy, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decried the law and order situation in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media on Monday night, Fadnavis exhorted the police to take action against the miscreants failing which BJP would give a tit-for-tat response. He also lamented the fact that members of a ruling party are resorting to such actions.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Every day, they are taking law into their own hands and doing illegal acts. If the workers of the ruling party in Maharashtra started doing such things, then it is clear that there is no law and order in Maharashtra. The attack on Smriti Irani is cowardly. We can also give a tit-for-tat response. But we believe in democracy. We are giving an opportunity to the police. But if the police doesn't take appropriate action, we too will have to give a tit-for-tat response. I am warning the police."

Protests during Smriti Irani's Pune visit

The aforesaid incident transpired when the Union Women and Child Development Minister was leaving the Bal Gandharva auditorium in Pune on Monday after releasing the Marathi version of a book on the political journey of her senior Cabinet colleague Amit Shah. As per reports, the police subsequently detained an NCP worker in connection with this egg attack. Throughout her visit to Pune, Congress and NCP workers held demonstrations in protest against the soaring prices of essential goods.

Meanwhile, the NCP Pune city unit alleged that Vaishali Nagawade- one of its workers was assaulted by BJP workers inside the auditorium where Irani was attending the function. According to NCP, this incident happened after Irani declined to accept a memorandum over the LPG price hike from party workers including Nagawade. In a media interaction post the conclusion of the book release event, Irani blamed the unruly behaviour of Congress and NCP on their frustration over her win against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.