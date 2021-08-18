Devendra Fadnavis Writes To CM Uddhav Thackeray Over Attacks On Industrialists In State

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday, August 18, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concerns over recent attacks on industrialists in Aurangabad district. The former CM said that several incidents of attacks on the industrialists have been reported in recent times in the industrial city of Sambhajinagar. Fadnavis said that these incidents are hampering the efforts of bringing investments in the state and also creating fear in the minds of the industrialists. He urged the CM to look into the matter and take immediate steps.

On August 8, Nityanand Bhogale, managing director of Bhogale Industries Group, Songirkar, production manager and Bhushan Vyahalkar, Personal manager were beaten by 15-20 alleged goons. Reportedly, the attack took place without any provocation. The footage of the incident is available with the police. Some of the accused in the case have been arrested while others are absconding.

On August 10, the Shri Ganesh Coating Group was attacked in the Waluj MIDC locality. The miscreants allegedly demanded the labour contract. These incidents have created an atmosphere of fear, Devendra Fadnavis stated.

'Many small businesses facing problem'

"Following these two incidents, many small businesses who are facing the same problem are coming front. No paying for petrol/diesel, not paying for a meal in the hotel, not paying for vehicle repairs, several complaints similar to these are coming forward. According to locals, such incidents have increased in the past 8-10 months. In such cases, action is taken under the general clause. As a result, complaints remain pending in court for years and justice is delayed...We hope that you (Uddhav Thackeray) will take immediate action by paying attention to this," the former CM said.

According to the reports, trade and industry associations in Sambhajinagar have also expressed concern over the recent attacks. Recently, during a press conference, they demanded serious measures to maintain security in the industries.