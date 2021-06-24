Devi Lal Statue Washed By Karan Chautala In Name Of 'purification' After Dy CM Unveils It

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had unveiled an 18-feet tall statue of Devi Lal at the Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa; two days after the inauguration ceremony, his cousin Karan Chautala on June 23 washed it with the holy water of Ganges River marking "purification" stating those who unveiled it had "misused" former deputy prime minister's name.

Karan, son of Indian National Lok Dal Senior Leader Abhay Singh Chautala along with other Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers and supporters reached the location of the statue's unveiling. Then Karan Chautala climbed a ladder and washed the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister, late Devi Lal, great grandfather of Karan Chautala.

It is to be noted that while Karan is the son of Abhay Chautala, Dushyant is the son of Abhay's brother Ajay Singh Chautala who heads the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Dushyant Chautala had drifted from JJP in 2018 around the INLD split following a feud within the Chautala clan. Now, INLD is headed by former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, late Devi Lal's son and father of Abhay and Ajay Chautala.

While speaking to the media at the venue, Karan proudly said that the statute was washed with holy Ganga water for "purification" as it had been unveiled by those who misused and tried spoling Devi Lal's name. He did not name any individual in his address, he only said that those who had unveiled the statue had abused Devi Lal's name and attempted to spoil her name too.

Devi Lal was "messiah of farmers": Karan Chautala

Karan Chautala claimed Devi Lal was a "messiah of farmers", lashing out the deputy CM he accused Dushyant Chautala of not having "stood with the farmers" who have been protesting for months against newly formed farm laws.

"We had come here to clean the statue and wash it with Ganga Jal to purify it. One thing I cannot understand is that when Chaudhary Devi Lal's statue was earlier already installed in the university here, what was the reason to take that to Jind and install a new one. Why are they doing this drama," he said.

Dushyant Chautala had recently said the ongoing farmers' agitation was not about the demands of peasants anymore, but how to oppose the government and ruling the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana.

Unveiling the statue, Dushyant Chautala had said Devi Lal was an institution in himself, whose entire political life was devoted to the welfare of people, particularly the farming community.