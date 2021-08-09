Dhanbad: Jharkhand BJP Demands Action Against SDM For Lathi-charge Against Students

A week after the death controversy of Dhanbad ASJ, Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an auto-rickshaw while on a morning walk, a fresh controversy has erupted after Dhanbad SDM allegedly ordered a lathi charge on protesting students near the residence of the state education minister Jagranath Mahto. It has triggered uproar in the political arena after tonnes of videos allegedly showing the SDM thrashing the protesting students brutally went viral on social media platforms. Opposition parties including BJP turned heavily on the state government and the SDM for resorting to lathi-charge on the students and demanded strict action against the accused.

BJP sends fact-finding team to Dhanbad

While speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo demanded the state government take appropriate action against the SDM who allegedly ordered a lathi charge. Shahdeo said that the saffron party has taken the matter seriously and sent a fact-finding team to Dhanbad to look into the matter regarding the injuries that occurred to students. "This is highly condemnable. This has never happened in Jharkhand that an administrative officer starts lathi charging on students. Our fact-finding teams have visited there and have talked to students. An FIR should be registered against the SDM. We also demanded transfer or suspension of the SDM but the present government did not do the needed," said the BJP spokesperson.

Congress claims SDM's move - 'politically motivated'

According to the local media reports, at least two students who were protesting on the issue of reassessment of their results in the board exams fainted while several others were admitted to the hospitals during the stampede like situation. The reports also said at least eight students were arrested in the incident. Meanwhile, Congress, which is in alliance with the JMM and RJD, said that the Saffron party is doing politics over the matter. Though the Congressman condemned the incident but added the SDM's move is "politically motivated". He said, "The lathi-charge incident is highly condemnable. There are still some officers who are influenced by BJP and doing such reckless actions. If the students have some issues, their grievances must be listened to by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)."

Dhanbad SDM controversy

According to the BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, on August 6, Friday, the students who were unhappy over the board results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), protested against the administration demanding reconsideration over their poor performance. Those who failed in the board examinations were demanding a review of their results. They were allegedly lathi-charged and beaten up by the police on the order of Dhanbad SDM.

