Dhanbad Judge Death: Babulal Marandi Alleges 'pre-planned' Plot; Demands CBI Probe

BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has alleged that the Dhanbad Judge's death was a pre-planned incident. The former CM has also attacked the Hemant Soren government and demanded a CBI inquiry into Additional District Judge Uttam Anand's killing in an accident. Speaking to the media, Marandi has also leveled corruption allegations against the Jharkhand police and claimed that they extort money.

It looks like pre-planned incident. SC has also discussed the issue. CBI should probe this incident. Police collect extortion money at night & sleep in morning. How can we trust state police?: Ex-Jharkhand CM & BJP leader Babulal Marandi on alleged killing of Dhanbad dist judge pic.twitter.com/uAOHjqu7El — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

After the incident, Babulal Marandi had taken to Twitter and slammed the state government headed by Hemant Soren. He stated that common people, journalists, lawyers, politicians and even judges are not safe in the state. In addition, he also urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to order an SIT investigation under the high court judge.

"From the CCTV footage, it clearly shows that this is a case of murder. From common man, journalists, lawyers, politicians, judges. No one is safe in Jharkhand," tweeted Babulal Marandi "Chief Minister Hemant Soren sir, without delay, order the investigation of this matter by the SIT headed by the judge of the high court," added Marandi

He had further escalated the attacks on the state government and said that since its formation, there has been an 'all-round development' of criminals and people involved in rapes, murder and Naxalite activities. He asserted that judges in Jharkhand are not safe.

मुख्यमंत्री @HemantSorenJMM के कार्यकाल में गुनहगारों को सजा सुनाने वाले न्यायाधीश ही सुरक्षित नहीं तो आम नागरिकों की क्या स्थिति होगी ये जनता अनुभव कर रही है।



हेमंत सरकार गठन से ही बलात्कार, हत्या,नक्सली गतिविधियों में सक्रिय लोगों, अपराधियों, दलालों का चहुंमुखी विकास हुआ है। — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) July 29, 2021

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of incident

The apex court on Monday took a suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge from Dhanbad. The suo motu cognizance was taken by a bench headed by CJI N V Ramana and said that many similar instances of attacks on judicial officers and lawyers have taken place, inside and outside of courts. The SC said that this court wants to address the safety and security of judicial officers in the country. It has also sought a response from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the DGP in a week.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of Additional District Judge from Dhanbad, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/eqOUjos88j — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

Dhanbad judge dies after being rammed by auto

Additional District Judge Uttam Anand was killed on Wednesday after being hit by an auto. Local police informed that the judge was out for a morning walk when an auto crushed him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad. In a video accessed by the Republic Media Network, an auto can be seen ramming into the judge, who was out for a walk at around 5 am. The ADJ was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The ADJ's body was not identified initially and it only emerged after the judge's family approached the police.