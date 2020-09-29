Bengal Guv Slams Mamata Over Unresponsiveness To Letters; Says Wants A 'rubber Stamp'

After writing a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP), West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state reminding the TMC supremo that the Governor was not just a rubber stamp. Slamming Mamata Banerjee for ignoring the multiple requests made on his part, demanding a detailed brief on the law and order situation in the state, Dhankar alleged that West Bengal had become a 'save haven' for 'crime, illegal bomb-making and corruption.'

"The Chief Minister wants the Governor to be a post office, a rubber stamp, to fiddle in Raj Bhawan. I, therefore, wish to remind the CM what does the Constitution says," said Dhankhar said quoting Article 167, which deals with the duties of the Chief Minister towards the Governor.

"I have asked for number of information in writing, including various subjects, but no response has been received yet," he added. The Governor said his multiple requests had been ignored "against public interest, ignored to hide, ignored so that people will not know the real picture."

He also raised the issue of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Abdul Mannan whose letter to Mamata Banerjee had also been ignored. Mannan had claimed that he had been intimidated and threatened by a "junior police officer with consequences". "The CM did not reply to that letter, therefore, he then wrote to me. Then I invited him if this could happen by a junior police officer to the LoP. I wrote to the CM about this too but we got no response," Dhankhar said.

Read: Cinema Halls To Reopen In West Bengal From October 1: Mamata

Read: Mamata Banerjee Asks Guv Dhankhar To Refrain From ‘surpassing CM’ & Summoning Officials

Mamata slams Governor's letter to DGP

Earlier last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and expressed her anger over his letter to the Kolkata Director General of Police. In a nine-page letter, the Chief Minister told the Governor that he should remain within the mandate of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister further said that the governor's aspersions sadly consist of uncorroborated judgments and insinuations against the police and the state government. "I request, aid and advise you in the capacity of the Chief Minister of this state, to act within the mandates of the Constitution and refrain from acting on a political mandate, if any to destabilize a democratically elected government," she said.

Read: Mamata Rakes Up 2019 Bust Desecration To Attack 'outsiders' On Vidyasagar's 200th Birth Anniversary

Read: Bengal: Jatras, Cinema, Music And Dance Shows Allowed From Oct 1, Announces CM Mamata