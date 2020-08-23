WB Guv Dhankhar Accuses CM Mamata Of 'politically Caging' Police & Administration Of State

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday launched yet another scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government over the law and order situation in the state. Dhankar alleged that Banerjee has kept the police and administration under 'political cage' and asked her to 'unshackle' the public servants as the law and order situation is increasing at an alarming rate.

The Governor also expressed concern over the police and administration being ever ready at the door of ruling party to knock down the opposition.

Castigating Banerjee for 'caging' the police and administration, Dhankar in his tweet said, "Urge CM to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION. Law and order alarming- with reports of free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police & administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock door of opposition."

'Public servants are not political workers"

In a series of tweets the Governor further went on to say that police and administration in West Bengal are politically committed to the ruling party. He said this action is staggering blow to ‘rule of law’ and democracy. "This menacing stance of police and administration @ MamataOfficial would generate consequences. Politically committed police and administration-death knell of democracy. Public servants are not political workers" (sic), Dhankar said in another tweet.

Adding further, Dhankar said he never thought IAS and IPS could so capitulate and be in ‘crawl’ unlawful mode--blatantly unmindful of conduct rules. "Their actions are OPEN SECRET. Democratic essence shredded. Why be party to this and crucify democratic values! Time to respond to call of duty" (sic), he tweeted.

Dhankhar demands 'independent probe' into alleged health infra irregularities

Dhankar on Friday called for an 'independent probe' into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment related to COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Mamata Banerjee government should release a white paper on the issue to ensure transparency. Calling the purchases a 'multi-crore scam', Dhankar said he was appalled by the financial irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen people.

The West Bengal Governor has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee on several issues since he took charge a year ago. He has been continuously rasing his voice about the poor handling of the coronavirus situation in the state apart from criticising the law and order situation in the state.

