Dharmendra Pradhan, Arun Singh May Be Central Observers In K'taka Post Yediyurappa's Exit

Amid a series of political developments in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday, ending weeks of speculation and unrelenting calls for his removal from several BJP leaders in the state. It is now suspected that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national secretary Arun Singh will be appointed central observers for Karnataka till the BJP chooses Yediyurappa's successor.

The 78-year-old BJP veteran who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit "voluntarily" and 'nobody pressurised' him to resign.

CM Yediyurappa's resignation came at a time when his government had barely completed two years. Terming these two years in office as "trial by fire", Yediyurappa recalled that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and the challenge of COVID-19 management, among other issues.

"I had decided to resign on this day, as we complete two years of our government today. I thought it was apt to resign now and have submitted the resignation to the Governor, and he has accepted it," Yediyurappa told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

An official notification from the Governor's office said Gehlot has accepted the CM's resignation and has dissolved his Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Thanking the party leaders and the people for giving him an opportunity to serve the state, Yediyurappa said, he had no "pressure" from the BJP's central leadership, and has quit on his own "voluntarily", to make way for others to serve as the Chief Minister.

Who Will Be The Next Karnataka CM?

As Yediyurappa stepped down from CM post, hectic parlays have begun within BJP to select his replacement. As per sources, multiple leaders cutting across caste lines are in the race to become the next CM. This includes state Cabinet Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Murugesh Nirani and Deputy CMs Laxman Savadi and CN Ashwath Narayan. Moreover, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi are also perceived to be contenders.