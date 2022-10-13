Dharmendra Pradhan Calls AAP 'loud-mouthed', Raises Doubts Over Kejriwal's 'Delhi Model'

As the election campaign intensifies in Gujarat, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan launched fresh salvos at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by calling the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a group of "loud-mouthed" people.

Addressing a press conference on BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' at Kadi in Gujarat's Mahesana, Dharmendra Pradhan raised doubts over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance. "This is a group of loud-mouthed people (AAP)...What is their Delhi model? If they are honest, they should take you (the media) to Delhi to see it. I'm scared of people who show no responsibility, this is such a group of people," Pradhan said.

The BJP leader said that the people of Gujarat will again express their confidence in the saffron party. "I am here amongst you today to take part in BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'. We are confident that this time again the people of the state will express their confidence in us," the Minister said.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics have revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.

Gujarat Assembly Polls

After a historic victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Kejriwal-led AAP will be contesting from the 182 seats in Gujarat, against the BJP, which has a stronghold in the state. The schedule for the Gujarat polls is yet to be declared by the Election Commission