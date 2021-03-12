Dharmendra Pradhan Campaigns With Suvendu; Says 'BJP Will Form Govt With Large Margin'

Shortly after Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination papers from Nandigram on Friday, the Union Cabinet Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, accompanied the BJP leader during his campaign. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Dharmendra Pradhan said that an actual change will happen in the upcoming Bengal Assembly polls. The Union Minister said, "The BJP will form a government with a large margin in Bengal. 'Asol Poriborton' will definitely happen."

Dharmendra Pradhan while campaigning said, "Two days ago, Didi said I had been lathi-charged in Nandigram, but it was Suvendhu Bhai who got hit first and fought in 2006-2007 (for land acquisition movement)." READ | BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Nandigram on Maha Shivratri

Pointing towards the launch of Republic Bangla, the Minister thanked Republic and said that "Truth is in front of the people of Bengal and now the people of the state are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to Matangini Hazra

Earlier during the day, Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to the revolutionary Matangini Hazra in Kolkata who participated in the Indian independence movement until she was shot dead by the British Indian police in Tamluk. After paying his respects to ‘Gandhi buri’, Pradhan accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari when he files his nomination as the party’s candidate from Nandigram on Friday.

Hailing the “braveheart of Bengal”, Pradhan shared the images from the occasion commemorating the 75 years of independence. The Union Minister took to Twitter and said that “at the memory of Durga Swarupathi Matangini Hazra, the immortal heroine of the freedom struggle in Tamluk, paid floral tributes to her.”

Suvendu Adhikari meets locals in Nandigram

As India witnesses mega celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence starting from March 12, BJP candidate for Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met with the locals ahead of Bengal polls. According to the news agency ANI report, Adhikari also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for only remembering the people of Nandigram “every five years when polls come”. He reiterated that “they will defeat" the WB CM. Further, BJP candidate for Nandigram, where Banerjee on Wednesday claimed to have been ‘attacked by two unknown persons’ while campaigning and filing for the nomination, said “I am also filing my nomination.”

“I hope to receive people's blessings. I'm confident people will support BJP & bring it for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition. BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 & it will form a strong govt this time with a huge margin,” said Suvendu Adhikari on Friday.

West Bengal polls 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.