Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Concern Over Odisha Minister's Murder, 'No One Has A Clue'

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the state government has no clue why an on-duty policeman shot dead health minister Naba Kishore Das.

Talking to reporters, Pradhan said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who also holds the Home portfolio, has not spoken publicly on the killing of the influential minister other than condoling his death.

"No one has a clue why an on-duty policeman shot dead a minister from point blank range with a gun provided by the government. And one week after the incident, the DG is saying 'we have hope in Jagannath'. It shows the law and order situation of the state," he said.

Das, 60, breathed his last on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by the policeman at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.

"There is no clarity on the role of the retired high court judge who has been assigned to monitor the investigation. The retired judge has not been appointed in accordance with the Commission of Inquiry Act, instead the Odisha government wrote to the registrar of the high court, following which he was given the responsibility," said Pradhan, the Union Education Minister.

The high court suggested the state government to engage Justice (Retd) JP Das to supervise and monitor the probe in the matter. The state government announced an inquiry by the crime branch immediately after the murder.

Pradhan also attacked the government over the allegations of rape against Tirtol BJD MLA Bijay Shankar Das, stating that the high court had to intervene for the police to register the case.

He also hit out at the BJD government over the attack on a sub-collector and his driver in Balasore district allegedly by sand mafias.

"All these incidents prove what kind of government is this. It also proves that law enforcement agencies are not doing their basic duties," he claimed.

Discarding the allegation, senior BJD MLA Shashi Bhushan Behera said the state government was taking steps to maintain law and order situation in the state.

"In all these incidents, the state government is taking steps. The government has never neglected any investigation. Only the opposition can say why it is not satisfied," said Behera, the former finance minister.