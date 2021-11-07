Dharmendra Pradhan Hails PM Modi's 'administrative Initiatives' While Tackling COVID

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the BJP government and the policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to successfully tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Pradhan said while talking to the media about the ongoing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national executive meeting, "Due to his global presence, today big countries of the world consider his administrative initiatives as an ideal in tackling the pandemic. PM Modi is taking the country forward in these challenging times."

Pradhan further added, "More than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations have been done in the country. More than 30 percent of the total population has received both doses. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognized the vaccines manufactured by India." The Minister said that due to the effects of pandemics over the last two years, all the countries, including India, were heavily affected. He added, “For this reason, after a long gap, after about 1.5 years, the meeting of the BJP's national executive was held."

BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and JP Nadda

The BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president, JP Nadda. Pradhan informed the media that all the participants at the meeting were registered digitally. He said, "Around 342 people are taking part in this meeting today." He further added, "Two senior party leaders LK Advani and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi took part in the National Executive meet from their respective residences through technology at their respective residences." Earlier during the day, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda lauded the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labelling them as "bold decision." Decisions like the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic or tackling the economic challenges allowed the country to be back on its feet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda were all attending the party's national executive meeting. The discussion is expected to be on the election strategy in seven states that will vote next year. The fate of several states like Uttar Pradesh and Goa is set to be decided in 2022, which will be an important year for BJP as they look to consolidate their position in the country by adding more states under their banner.

With ANI inputs