'Fright' Behind Congress Neta's 'Burn Everything' Call, Opines Dharmendra Pradhan

Commenting on the controversial video of Congress’ Pradeep Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday stated that the Congress party believed in violence. He mentioned that Majhi was caught red-handed while threatening violence. Contending that Congress had lost its grounding in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he claimed that the party was frightened.

The Union Minister alleged that Congress was attempting to create unrest and violence in the country. While acknowledging that protests were acceptable in a democracy, he observed that the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests was the handiwork of goons. Moreover, Pradhan accused Congress of harbouring anti-social elements.

Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Congress party believes in violence. Yesterday, former Odisha MP Pradeep Majhi was caught red-handed- ‘Keep the petrol and diesel ready. Burn it whenever I say.’ Because the Congress party lost its grounding in the previous Lok Sabha elections, it is frightened."

He added, "Congress party wants to carry out the politics of fear and terror and create unrest and violence in the country. Throughout the country, it doesn’t have an issue. In a democracy, no one has a problem with highlighting grievance via protests. But this is the work of goons, anti-social elements. Congress has become a party with anti-social elements.”

Congress state unit takes cognizance

Amid BJP’s charge that the Congress has been instigating the violent protests against the CAA, BJP I-T cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Friday posted a video of Majhi provoking violence. Commenting on the video, Malviya alleged that Majhi’s statement was an indictment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi who did not appeal for peace after the CAA violence. He taunted that the Congress party cadres got 'confused' by her silence.

Subsequently, the state Congress unit took cognizance of Majhi's remarks. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Congress' Odisha chief Niranjan Patnaik asserted that his party believed in non-violence.

