Dharmendra Pradhan Promises 'double-engine Govt' In Uttarakhand As Rajkumar Re-joins BJP

As the campaigning for the 2022 Assembly election gains momentum, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asserted his confidence that the BJP government in Uttarakhand will retain power in the polls scheduled for next year.

Pradhan on Sunday expressed that he has full faith in BJP leadership in Uttarakhand and that the saffron party will be successful in forming a 'double-engine' government in the state. The statement comes as the Congress MLAs continue to jump to BJP in Uttarakhand ahead of the poll.

Dharmendra Pradhan asserted his confidence in 'double-engine' government

Uttarakhand MLA from Parlu, Rajkumar, left the Congress party to join Bhartiya Janata Party, Dharmendra Pradhan inducted him into the party on Sunday in the presence of state CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik.



Addressing the press conference, Pushkar Singh Dhami said,

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special attachment with the 'Dev Bhumi'. In the upcoming elections, we will form a double-engine government in Uttarakhand under the leadership of PM Modi."

As reported by ANI, he further added, "I have been associated with the party's political activities in Uttarakhand for a very long time. From Dehradun to the villages situated in the hills, Rajkumar Ji who joined the BJP from the Congress today is known for his sensitivity, belligerence and leadership qualities."



Uttarakhand Congress MLA joins BJP

The Congress in Uttarakhand has been struggling to keep its flock together and Rajkumar’s defection caused a jolt in the state Congress' leadership. Rajkumar was earlier a BJP MLA and had occupied the post of secretary in the party's state unit.



On joining BJP, the Parlu MLA Rajkumar said, "I am impressed by the work done by PM Modi. He took the country to the global level. His work including road construction, the welfare of SC/ST in Uttarakhand, and the way he managed the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is admirable. BJP works for the people."