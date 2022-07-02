Many leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including leader Dharmendra Pradhan, have criticised the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on his absence to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

The BJP is currently holding its National Executive meeting in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad as part of a two-day conclave on July 2 and July 3. The meeting will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and according to sources, the meeting's main agenda will be the saffron party's growth.

PM Modi reached Hyderabad earlier in the day to attend the meeting, however, CM K Chandrashekar Rao, was not present to welcome the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the third time that CM KCR has broken the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister.

BJP leaders slam KCR's 'corrupt politics'

Taking a jibe at KCR, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Cooperative federalism in letter and spirit is the cornerstone of our democracy. Breaching protocol on purpose yet again, Telangana CM has insulted the institution of both that of a CM and PM. KCR can hide but his corrupt politics will not remain hidden."

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao also slammed CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said, "If PM or President arrives at airport, CM of that state should receive them, this is a protocol. Breaking this convention is not right, we should respect the PM, he is the PM of the country, not only BJP. He (Telangana CM KCR) is scared to face the PM."

