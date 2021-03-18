Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Mamata Banerjee, Avers Latter Will Face Massive Defeat In WB Poll

In an exclusive conversation with the Editor in Chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and said that she, along with her party will face a massive defeat in the upcoming elections.

Pradhan, who is serving as one of the primary campaigners of the saffron party, affirmed that the people of the State have two options, they have to choose between a government that aims to invoke an environment of fear, of violence and a government that aims to bring about development, and jobs for all.

Talking about the alleged attack on Banerjee, Pradhan vividly stated that the entire episode was orchestrated, and now everything has been exposed.

"They tried to create a certain narrative, but it did not work," he said while pointing out that the concerned authority has submitted its report to the Election Commission and its all in the public domain for the public to see and understand. READ | 'Rise in fuel prices only temporary': Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan allays concern

Calling it an accident, he said that she is trying to make it a 'sentimental thing'. Pointing out that the TMC is playing with the emotions of the people, he said, "this kind of play needs to stop."

More than 130 BJP activists murdered in West Bengal

Highlighting the violence that is persisting in West Bengal with 'connivance of the local police', he stated that more than 130 BJP activists in the area have been murdered in the past two and a half years, and went on to ask, "Who wants to kill who?"

"Those who want to kill democracy, kill democratic opponents are now becoming saints," he added while making it clear that the people of the saints cannot always be fooled.

Pointing out that the attack on her was not an issue of emotional significance, he went on to say that jobs, protection of dignity in West Bengal are what is of emotional significance.

West Bengal elections

The statement of Pradhan comes right ahead of the Assembly polls. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming West Bengal elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.