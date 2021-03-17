Dhinakaran Withdraws Petition Against AIADMK Leadership, Sasikala Yet To Make Submission

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) TTV Dhinakaran on Monday, withdrew is petition challenging the AIADMK's leadership. The AMMK chief had filed the petition back in 2017 as the party's General Council passed resolutions to expel Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala as the Deputy General Secretary and the General Secretary of the AIADMK, in the aftermath of the death of Jayalalitha. Dhinakaran's counsel submitted a petition before the city civil court stating that he is 'abandoning' the cases challenging the decisions taken in AIADMK's general council meeting in September 2017.

The civil court has accepted Dhinakaran's submissions and adjourned the plea to April 9. As per reports, Dhinakaran decided to withdraw his petition citing the formation of his new political faction which is set to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance with Asaddudin Owaisi's AIMIM and the SDPI. Significantly, ex-CM Jayalalitha's aide VK Sasikala, who recently quit politics, has not yet withdrawn her petition challenging the 2017 AIADMK resolutions.

Will Sasikala withdraw her petition?

Counsel appearing for Sasikala said that they will file a counter after receiving instructions from their client. After serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala on her return to Tamil Nadu announced her exit from public life. In a statement, Sasikala stressed that she never aspired for any position and announced that she will pray to God for the formation of "Amma's government".

The impending case pertains to the plea moved by Sasikala seeking the expulsion of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, Dindigul C Srinivasan, S Semmalai and E Madhusudanan, claiming that they are not members of the party. She has also submitted in her petition that all actions taken by them in their capacity as the party office bearers removing her from the post of the interim general secretary are illegal and against the by-laws of the party. The case which was filed in the Madras High Court was transferred to a lower court last year.

'EPS fell at Sasikala's feet': TTV

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and accused the latter of allegedly falling at Sasikala's feet in 2017 to become the chief minister. Edappadi Palaniswami became CM of Tamil Nadu in 2017 after former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala was sentenced to prison in the disproportionate assets case. TTV Dhinakaran took a jibe at AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday after meeting ally DMDK's chief 'Captain' Vijaykanth.

Taking a dig at Edappadi Palaniswami's ascension to the CM chair, TTV Dhinakaran claimed that the AIADMK leader crawled and fell at Sasikala's feet to get the position. Further, Dhinakaran slammed Edappadi Palaniswamy for his statement against Vijaykanth and claimed that 'Captain' could win on his own. The AMMK chief attacked AIADMK and DMK leaders for politicizing the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections.