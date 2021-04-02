Dibyendu Adhikari Writes To East Midnapore DM Over Violence In Nandigram Amid Bengal Polls

A day after the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, TMC leader and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother Dibyendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote a letter to the East Midnapore District Magistrate, raising concerns over political violence in Nandigram.

In his letter to the East Midnapore DM, Adhikari said, "Considering present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted, resulting in complete ruin in the normal, peaceful living of the people residing here."

He added, "I request you to take precautionary measures in advance to maintain existing communal harmony for the greater interest of integrated and peaceful life of the people here."

Suvendu's convoy attacked

Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy came under attack in Nandigram on Thursday afternoon as miscreants hurled stones at Adhikari’s vehicle at is passed from the Satengabari area, but the BJP leader managed to escape unhurt. A media vehicle following Adhikari's car reportedly sustained damage. The incident had taken place just a few hours after Adhikari cast his vote at the Nandanayak Bar Primary School in Nandigram during the second phase of the assembly election.

Nandigram has become the epicenter of the West Bengal assembly elections as the heavyweights Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP and TMC Supremo and the only incumbent female Chief Minister in the country Mamata Banerjee have locked horns from the constituency, making it an intensified battle between the two parties.

The remaining phases of the eight-phase election in West Bengal are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

