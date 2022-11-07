After the Mahagathbandhan failed to defeat BJP in the Gopalganj by-election on Sunday, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM was once again accused of playing spoilsport. While BJP's Kusum Devi and RJD's Mohan Gupta were seen as the main contenders for this seat which went to the polls on November 3, AIMIM's Abdul Salam was also in the poll fray. This bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh. After a cliffhanger of a contest, Kusum Devi won the election by getting 70,053 votes whereas Gupta ended up with 68,259 votes.

However, the AIMIM candidate came third in the constituency by bagging 12,214 votes with a vote share of 7.25%. As the number of votes received by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party was much more than the margin of defeat (1,794), it was perceived to have harmed the prospects of the ruling coalition in Bihar. Taking to Twitter, Supriya Shrinate- the chairperson of Congress' social media and digital platforms opined, "It is clear as daylight that AIMIM and BSP are no longer team B but the big rescuers of the BJP, whenever it is in trouble".

This was a reference to the fact that BSP's Indira Yadav, who is the sister-in-law of Rabri Devi, stood fourth in Gopalganj with 8,854 votes. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress spokesperson Asit Tiwari tweeted, "Fie upon you Asaduddin Owaisi Ji for helping the BJP in Gopalganj bypoll". However, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav refrained from commenting on either AIMIM or his aunt Indira Yadav while talking about the results.

'B-team' charge

While campaigning for the Bihar bypoll, Tejashwi Yadav dubbed AIMIM 'BJP's B-team' after it fielded a candidate. Hitting back at the Bihar Deputy CM on October 20, Owaisi stressed that his party didn't require a certificate of secularism from RJD. He also slammed the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party for resorting to opportunistic politics by repeatedly allying with Nitish Kumar. While AIMIM was also held responsible for the Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the 2020 Assembly polls after it won 5 seats, Owaisi pointed out back then that NDA's victory margin on the aforesaid seats was more than the votes secured by his party.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "How many times Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister with BJP? You hugged him. After he left BJP, you gave him a certificate and he became secular. Then Nitish Kumar abused RJD. He went with BJP again. Then Nitish Kumar became communal. Now that Nitish Kumar left BJP, he hugged RJD leaders and became secular. So, I don't need (a certificate) from RJD leaders about secular or B-team. They themselves are doing low-level politics."