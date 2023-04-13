Did BBC Know About Contravention Of Law And Still Refuse To Comply? 

After Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under FEMA against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations, sources claimed the auditors of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) warned the UK-headquartered media organisation about breaking Indian laws and had pointed out purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations for FY 2020-21.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that BBC allegedly knew that it was contravening Indian law and yet decided to "wait and see".

BBC top officials also purportedly exchanged communication in August 2022 about non-compliance with FDI policy. They were also allegedly warned by lawyers to comply with FDI policy in September 2022.

Moreover, sources said that the BBC circulated an internal document on "Ownership and Control" in August 2022.

Republic has reached out to BBC and is awaiting a reponse. So far, the PTI has quoted a BBC spokesperson saying: " We will continue to co-operate fully with the Indian authorities to ensure that we comply with all our obligations."

ED probe into BBC

According to officials, the case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was registered nearly two weeks ago to essentially probe purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company and related instances.

The ED has called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives and a team of lawyers representing the company has already submitted some financial documents last week, officials added.

The action comes months after the Income Tax department surveyed the office premises of the British broadcaster in Delhi and Mumbai. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.