Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis trashed the opposition's claim that BJP withdrew its candidate from the Andheri East bypoll owing to the fear of defeat. Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Monday, Fadnavis asserted that the result of the Gram Panchayat elections was proof that people trusted the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena combine. As far as the result of 899 Gram Panchayats is concerned, BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 397 and 81 Gram Panchayats respectively. On the other hand, Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's faction won in 104, 98 and 87 Gram Panchayats each.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The people of Maharashtra have answered those who are saying this in the Gram Panchayat polls. Maharashtra has shown whom it supports. As far as the bypoll is concerned, all our workers wanted us to contest the election. Even the Mumbai unit wanted the same. We had a good candidate who had secured 42,000 votes as an Independent. We had made all preparations. But all of you know that the discussion was going on. Whether it is Raj Thackeray or Sharad Pawar, many people requested us. Some people did so directly, others indirectly."

"We have taken such a decision earlier too. When RR Patil and Patangrao Kadam passed away, we took a similar decision. Some people in the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena also felt that we should take such a decision. So, we took this decision after consulting the CM and our senior leaders. We take this decision regularly in accordance with Maharashtra's culture," he added.

The Andheri East bypoll

Amid the tussle between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray for control of Shiv Sena, the Election Commission announced the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly seat. This was seen as the first occasion when Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde-BJP combine would contest against each other at the Assembly level since the collapse of the MVA government. While the election will be held on November 3, the counting of votes is scheduled for November 6. However, a day earlier, the BJP announced that Murji Patel will withdraw his candidature for the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly election.

This came in the wake of several leaders across party lines including Raj Thackeray and Sharad Pawar putting forth the demand that Rutuja Latke of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction should be elected unopposed owing to the fact that this seat fell vacant after the demise of her husband Ramesh. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule attributed his party's decision to the state's political culture whereby parties don't field a candidate if a relative of an MLA or MP who has passed away contests the bypoll. If there is no other candidate in the poll fray, Latke is set to win unopposed.