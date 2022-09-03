'Did I Rape Her?' Asks Karnataka MLA Limbavali After Horrific Behaviour With Woman

'What did I do to her, did I rape her?,' asked BJP leader from Karnataka, Aravind Limbavali, in a shocking statement after engaging in a heated argument with a Congress party worker who approached him while he was on a field visit to flood-affected areas in Bengaluru's Whitefield area.

Addressing local media, which goes by the name Dighvijay 24X7 News, Limbavali said, "You're talking in favour of the lady..you are not mentioning what she said...What did I do to her? Did I rape her?"

Will BJP sack Limbavali?

Limbavali came under fire after a video showed him ripping a paper from the hand of the female Congress worker, identified as Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela, as she tries to hand it over to him. While Limbavali can be heard saying, "Don't you have any shame or manners?”, Mary in response was heard saying, "I'm speaking to you with respect. You don't know how to talk to women."

The Congress worker then goes on to request Limbavalli to not demolish a property that is allegedly built on encroached land, saying, “It is not government land sir, it is ours.” On this, the BJP leader said, "Enough or I will have to speak to you in another language.”

Police files FIR against woman

To everyone's shock, she was taken to a police station after the incident for questioning and was sent back. Soon thereafter, an FIR was lodged against her for interference in official work. She then approached the police, to file a complaint, which she claimed was 'not accepted for 5 hours'. "I'll fight it legally, I'm a social worker & Congress member. My party came in support of me later,” she said while speaking to the media.