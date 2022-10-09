Did KCR Not Induct Women Ministers In Cabinet On Tantrik's Advice? BJP & BRS Trade Charges

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that women were kept out of the Telangana Cabinet on a Tantrik's advice, BRS countered this claim. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sitharaman attributed this to CM K Chandrashekar Rao's belief that women Ministers will bring "bad luck". However, Telangana Minister Sabitha Reddy highlighted that she and Satyavarthi Rathod were serving as Minister in the KCR-led Cabinet for the last three years. While Reddy is in charge of Education, Rathod handles the ST Welfare and Women and Child Welfare portfolios.

Taking on Sitharaman, Telangana Minister Sabitha Reddy stated, "It's embarrassing on your part that you are not informed on this basic information regarding Telangana. In the previous assembly elections, majority section of women voters in the state voted for KCR garu. Please let us handle Telangana state and its affairs. If yourselves were so concerned about women interests please as our FM of the nation decrease the prices of domestic gas, petrol and diesel."

However, Telangana BJP retorted, "What FM Nirmala Sitharaman said is 100 % correct. Was there any Women minister in the 2014-18 TRS Govt? No! Any women minister after winning the election in 2018-Feb 2019? No! Any Women minister between Feb-Sep 2019? No! You were in Congress yourself. Stop this dynamic leadership drama."

Amma @nsitharaman garu, there are two women ministers in the TS Govt. Myself and my colleague @SatyavathiTRS have been serving the ppl of our state under the dynamic leadership of KCR garu for the last 3 yrs. It's embarrassing on your part that you are not informed on this basic+ https://t.co/YKpnkWJrTb — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) October 8, 2022

KCR steps up ante against BJP

BJP has emerged as a key player in Telangana politics by winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections. Owing to this, KCR has often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. Since May, he has met several opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Signalling his entry into national politics, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday. A resolution in this regard was passed by the party's general body meeting chaired by KCR. Subsequently, the TRS general secretary wrote to the Election Commission of India informing the poll body about the change of his party's name. He also mentioned that necessary amendments to the party constitution have been made in the general body meeting. The Telangana Assembly polls will be held in December next year.