Did Muslim Consolidation Swing It For Congress In Karnataka?

The Karnataka mandate has come as a breath of fresh air for the Congress, a party desperately starved of electoral victories in the recent past. So much so, the party now believes the win will swing the tide in its favour ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With nearly 43% of the vote, the Congress managed to win 135 out of 224 seats, the biggest majority in the state since 1989. But what is it that led Congress to an overwhelming victory in Karnataka at a time its popularity has been on the wane consistently for a decade?

Two words: Muslim consolidation

Social engineering and campaigns tailored to specific social groups, often described as vote banks, play a critical role in voter behaviour. And the way Karnataka voted is a solid example of this theoretical concept. While those analysing Karnataka politics had bet their luck on caste politics ahead of the polls, Congress stayed focused on religion. The Bajrang Dal controversy, which initially seemed to be a self-goal by the party, proved to be a narrative that helped the Congress consolidate its Muslim base. And the numbers show.

BIG DATA

Did Muslims overwhelmingly vote for Congress?

In Karnataka, 56 out of 224 constituencies are considered to have a significant Muslim population.

The 2018 Assembly elections saw 42 of these 56 seats go to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 13 went to HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) and one seat went to the local Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

In 2023, 55 out of 56 seats went to Congress while just one went to the BJP, according to PMarq data.

These seats have between 7% to 25% Muslim voters.

The five seats identified as Muslim dominated also showed a clear preference for the Congress

In 2018, four out of these five seats went to BJP and one to the JD(S).

In 2023, Congress won all five of these seats.

No split in Muslim vote

Muslim electors seemed to vote unitedly in the Karnataka polls, and Muslim candidates did exceedingly well.

Of the 15 Muslim candidates in the fray, 9 of them won

These 15 constituencies had at least 20% Muslim voters

60% of the Muslim candidates won their constituencies

Studying the narrative:

The solid Muslim consolidation in favour of the Congress was no accident, but an entirely intentional phenomenon. For example, the promise to ban Bajrang Dal in the Karnataka Congress manifesto seems to have been clearly aimed at consolidating Muslim voters.

Muslim Congress leaders, including those in the manifesto drafting committee, told PTI that the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal was introduced in the manifesto at the very last minute apparently to bait BJP into making it a major campaign issue.

In its manifesto, Congress said, “We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI (Popular Front of India) or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations.” The inclusion of PFI seemed to be an act just to appear balanced, because the organisation has already been outlawed by the Union government.

A member of the Congress manifesto drafting committee told PTI that the line on Bajrang Dal was inserted deliberately, which yielded electoral dividends.

“We had drafted two sets of manifestos. One was given to top Congress leaders in the first week of April itself and second one was prepared a week after the first one,” a Congress leader told PTI. Finally, one final copy was prepared incorporating all the suggestions and it was about to be sent for printing late night May 1. “Just before the manifesto was sent for printing, a key Congress general secretary actively involved in the party's strategy for the elections got the line on banning Bajrang Dal inserted. It was deliberate,” another Congress office-bearer said.

“This leader might have calculated that the BJP's aggressive Hindutva narrative in the Karnataka election will consolidate the Muslim votes in favour of Congress and his strategy worked,” he added.

Political analysts say there was a consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of the Congress. “Muslims solidly voted for the Congress. Overwhelming section of the minority community, maybe 80% or more, voted for the Congress,” a political observer told PTI.

Another political observer claimed there was a significant shift of Muslim votes from JD(S) to Congress, noting that JD(S) seat share was reduced from 37 in 2018 to just 19 this time.

“Polarisation is a double-edged sword. While the BJP voters remained intact with their party, those votes which were scattered between Congress and the JD(S) polarised in our favour,” PTI quoted a Congress leader saying.

'Time we get something in return'

After wooing Muslim voters and securing their mandate, Congress is now seeing demands of "something in return" have started coming from religious groups. Moulana Shafi Saadi, chairman of the Karnataka State Board of AUQAF, said on Monday that the group had asked for 30 constituencies. "I had said prior to the elections that the Deputy CM should be a Muslim face. We had asked for 30 constituencies to contest from, but we were given only 15, of which Muslim candidates won 9 seats."

"In about 67-72 constituencies, the Congress won purely because of the support of the Muslim community. The Muslim community has contributed a lot to the Congress."

"Now it's time we get something in return," Saadi said, laying out his demands: "We want a Muslim deputy chief minister and five ministers with good portfolios like home, revenue and education. It's the responsibility of the Congress to reciprocate."

(With inputs from PTI)