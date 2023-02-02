Did Nirmala Sitharaman Tip Her Hat To RSS In Budget Speech? A Bid To Read Between Lines

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 87-minute Union Budget speech on Wednesday morning came with tax breaks for the middleclass, and a big infrastructure push. However, one of the things that did not go unnoticed was that Sitharaman's budget speech, her fifth in a row, included terminology that seemed like a hat-tip to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the volunteer organisation with close ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It all began with 'Saptrishi'

Sitharaman highlighted how the Budget has adopted the seven priorities, which complement each other and act as 'Saptarishi’ or seven great sages that are supposed to guide the country toward a better future and handle the major challenges it is currently experiencing.

The seven priorities mentioned by the Finance Minister are:

1 – Inclusive development

2 – Reaching the last mile

3 – Infrastructure and investment

4 – Unleashing the potential

5 – Green growth

6 – Youth power

7 – Financial sector

Shree Anna

While discussing Agriculture and Cooperation, the Finance Minister came to 'Shree Anna'. As the UNGA has declared 2023 as the International Year Of Millets, Sitharaman announced the Centre's goal of positioning India as a global hub of small-seeded hardy crops, referring to them as 'Shree Anna'.

The word Shree in Hindi is used as an honorific or as a prefix to a person or object to signify respect while Anna in the language means grain.

PM Pranam

In Green Growth, Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned PM Pranam- a programme for the restoration of, awareness, nourishment and amelioration of Mother Earth- which is to be launched to incentivise States and Union Territories to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilisers.

Pranam, another Hindi word, is used as a respectful salutation.

GOBARdhan Scheme

Gobar, the Hindi word for cow dung, has been amalgamated with the word Dhan, that is, wealth to name a scheme as part of which 500 new ‘waste to wealth’ plants will be established for promoting a circular economy. These will include 200 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, including 75 plants in urban areas, and 300 community or cluster-based plants at a total investment of ` Rs 10,000 crore.

Amrit Darohar

Drawing on the 'Amrit Kaal' analogy, Sitharaman, in her speech, referred to a scheme that will be implemented over the next three years to encourage the optimal use of wetlands, as 'Amrit Darohar'.

'Amrit Darohar' roughly means immortal heritage. The word for the scheme may have been coined after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest Mann Ki Baat, acknowledged that wetlands are vital ecosystems which sustain biological diversity.