Did Not Attempt Suicide: DMK MLA Aruna After Video Of Tussle With Party Members Surfaces

A day after former minister and DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was hospitalised in an unconscious state, a video has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district indicating a tussle between her and other party members on Wednesday. While the DMK has denied allegations of an internal dispute leading to her hospitalisation, the video hints at ongoing tension between the MLA and other party members.

The video shows Poongothai sitting on the ground with a mask and falling at the feet of other party members. They, in turn, accuse her of purposely walking in and out of the meeting and starting a fight. In another video, she can be seen abruptly leaving the venue after making a statement on the mic.

Some DMK members have said the cause for the conflict was that one of Poongothai's family member was trying to usurp her MLA seat and was given a place on the stage during a party event, instead of her.

DMK legislator refutes suicide claims

The DMK MLA was admitted in an unconscious state to the Shifa Hospitals in Tirunelveli on Thursday, triggering rumours that she attempted suicide. After her recovery, Poongothai, however, dismissed suicide reports and clarified that she fainted due to low haemoglobin. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, RS Bharathi had visited her in the hospital on Thursday and expressed confidence about her discharge from the hospital on Friday.

The DMK legislator hails from the Alangulam assembly in Tirunelveli district. She was first elected as an MLA in 2006 from Alangulam and was later defeated by an AIADMK candidate in 2011. Poongothai made a comeback in 2016 with over 88,000 votes in her favour. Previously, she served as Social Welfare Minister in 2008 and later as Minister for Information and Technology.

