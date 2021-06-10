"Did Nusrat Jahan Lie In Parliament?" Asks Amit Malviya As TMC MP Reveals Marriage Invalid

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's letter revealing her current marital status has raised eyeballs on Wednesday, following several reports alleging that all was not well between Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain. The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat constituency on Wednesday revealed that her marriage with business Nikhil Jain is not valid in Indian Law, or under Turkish law (Turkey is where the wedding had taken place).

She had married Nikhil Jain in June 2019 in the picturesque town of Bodrum in Turkey. On Wednesday she claimed that "being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid". She further stated that since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen hence the wedding was not valid as per the court of law in India too. Without revealing the exact date or the duration, she said that she has separated from her husband long back.

Now, BJP's Amit Malviya has questioned if Nusrat Jahan had lied on the floor of the Parliament while taking the oath as a parliamentarian. Before placing his query, he clarified that "Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain's personal life, or who she is married to or who she is living in with, should not be anyone's concern."

Nusrat Jahan can be seen in the video introducing herself as "Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain" as she takes oath in the Parliament. Essentially, Malviya's contention is whether she knew at the beginning that her marriage was invalid.

Watch the video of Nusrat Jahan in parliament:

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain’s personal life, who she is married to or who she is living in with, should not be anyone’s concern. But she is an elected representative and is on record in the Parliament that she is married to Nikhil Jain. Did she lie on the floor of the House? pic.twitter.com/RtJc6250rp — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 10, 2021

In her statement on Wednesday, she mentioned that her relation with Nikhil Jain could best be called a "relationship or a live-in relationship" as it cannot be recognised in the eyes of law, neither Turkish nor Indian. As per reports, Nusrat Jahan is now in a relationship with Yash Dasgupta who is a Bengali actor and BJP politician, and the duo are expecting. Meanwhile, reports also quoted Nikhil Jain saying he had been separated from Nusrat Jahan and is not in contact with her for a long time.