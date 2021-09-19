'Did Punjab Get Freedom?': MP Harsimrat Kaur Left Fuming As Capt. Amarinder Singh Resigns

After Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab's Chief Minister, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday complained that non-Punjabis outside the state decided Punjab's "Sikh CM face". Taking to her official Twitter handle, Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked if Punjab really got freedom in 1947.

Non Punjabis outside Punjab decide @AamAadmiParty's "Sikh CM face" for Punjab. Non Punjabis outside Punjab decide #Congress CM face for Punjab. Did Punjab really get freedom in 1947. Only @Akali_Dal_, a fiercely Panthic, regional party, decides in Punjab for Punjab & Punjabis. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 18, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. After quitting the top post, the CM said that he was unhappy with the party's leadership, adding that he had been summoned thrice by the High Command in the past two months.

Singh, however, asserted that quitting the post doesn't mean his exit from politics. "There is always an option of future. I will talk to my loyalists and make a decision regarding the same. I will let you all know," he said.

The development comes as factionalism resurfaced in the state unit. When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the Congress leadership had appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party president, apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. Despite Sidhu's appointment, the Congress has failed to calm Punjab Congress' ship, eventually leading to Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

(Image: PTI, ANI, Shutterstock)