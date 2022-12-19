Did TMC Try To Link Argentina's World Cup Win To West Bengal? Here's What Riju Dutta Said

Argentina vs France on Sunday was a nailbiter for the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, which the entire world witnessed and reacted to, rather emotionally. As Argentina took home the trophy - its first after 1986, in an emotional outpour, Trinamool Congress' Riju Dutta made a rather bizarre statement. On Twitter, the party's spokesperson in Bengali said that 'the joy was not entirely of Argentina...'

He, in the tweet, added that the joy was of 'Maa, Maati, Maanush', a political slogan coined by the TMC and Mamata Banerjee ahead of the West Bengal elections in 2021. Dutta concluded the tweet with 'Joi Bangla', which many saw as an attempt made by the leader to link Argentina's win with Bengal and TMC. After facing backlash, he opted for deletion.

Argentina takes home the World Cup

It was quite the finale too, for a unique World Cup — the first to be played in the Middle East. Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria’s goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes. Mbappé scored two goals for France in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi scored his second goal in the 109th minute. But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shined yet again, thwarting France's comeback with shot-blocking and mind games to seal the deal. The country backed up its victory from last year’s Copa America, its first major trophy since 1993.