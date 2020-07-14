Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh Rubs It In To Sonia Gandhi After Congress Fails To Suspend Her

The Congress party in Uttar Pradesh suffered a setback on Monday after UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit dismissed their petition seeking suspension of rebel MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, on account of 'lack of evidence.'

Thanking the Speaker for his decision, Aditi Singh said, "I always did the right thing. I am happy that the right decision has been taken. This has proved that the truth always prevails. I'll keep working as I have been. I have never said anything about changing parties. Whatever I felt right has been done, be it my stand on Article 370 or anything."

In June, Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh stirred a controversy after slamming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra's decision to provide 1000 buses for ferrying the migrant workers. Instead, she lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts especially to bring back the students stranded in Kota. After being suspended from the post of Mahila Congress General Secretary, she allegedly quit the party's WhatsApp groups.

This was perceived as an indication that she could leave the Congress party. However, speaking after the Speaker's verdict, Singh denied that she was against Congress. The rebel MLA stated that she had always taken positions according to her conscience.

The petition by the Congress party had alleged that MLA Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli and Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur constituency had violated the anti-defection law after the allegedly rebelled from the party after winning on a Congress ticket. Rae Bareli is the Parliamentary seat of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

